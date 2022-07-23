New music: Local Natives, Polyphonic Spree, Billie Eilish, Muse, Julien Chang, Miya Folick

On the occasion of the resumption of their live activity (with a tour in North America), i Local Natives they shared two unreleased songs. ‘Desert Snow‘ and ‘Hourglass‘were written in the months of forced rest caused by the pandemic: “This music got us through some really tough times and reminded us of how much joy we feel in playing together“, The Californian band said in a statement, but it does not seem to be in the process of following up on ‘Violet Street‘(2019).





Despite ‘Afflatus‘, the cover album released last year, a record of unreleased gods Polyphonic Spree missing from 2014. A wait that will run out next year, when it comes out ‘Salvage Enterprise‘, the new LP of the collective led by former Tripping Daisy Tim DeLaughter. The frontman has already confirmed the title of the album and released what will be the final track, called ‘Go Down To The Soul‘and totally in line with what the Texan choral group did in the past.

He also shared a couple of new songs Billie Eilishgrouping them into a digital EP called ‘Guitar Song‘, since they are almost only vocals and guitar pieces (played by the inevitable Finneas). ‘TV‘ And ‘The 30th‘reinforce the impression we had at the time of the release of her debut LP, which is that the pair of brothers should have songwriting rather than pop star ambitions, and that Billie’s voice does so much more with meager arrangements.





They don’t stop throwing out new songs i Musewhich – let’s remember – on August 26th they willWill Of The People‘, their new album. ‘Kill Or Be Killed‘is the fourth anticipation (after the title-track‘Compliance‘ And ‘Won’t Stand Down‘) and it’s “lyrically inspired by Paul McCartney’s ‘Live And Let Die’“, While musically”we found a modern double bass metal sound and even a death growl“Says frontman Matt Bellamy.

It had been quite surprising ‘Jules‘(2019), the debut album of Julien Chang, then just 19 years old. The sequel seems to be on the right track too ‘The Saland ‘, at least in the light of the first single,’Marmalade‘, reminiscent of the best Wild Nothing. Written between his Baltimore apartment and his student dorm room in Princeton, the sophomore of the American musician sees him playing all the instruments by himself. He will be released by Transgressive on November 4th.

Instead, it will arrive on September 9th ‘2007‘(it’s a title, ed), the new EP of Miya Folick. It will feature six songs, including the latest single ‘Nothing To See‘and the already known’Oh God‘ And ‘Ordinary‘. Produced by Andrew Sarlo (a frequent Big Thief collaborator), the most recent excerpt is a beautiful enveloping piece that he intends to discern from the “falling in love with an emotionally unavailable person“.