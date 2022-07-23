Necaxa beats FC Juárez and adds its second victory
Necaxa
beat FC Juárez by the slightest difference in the match played at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes, corresponding to the Day 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX League. Facundo Batista was in charge of marking only goal of the agonizing triumph of the Rays.
During the first half, the hydrowarm group was superior to the Bravos, but until the 35th minute the Uruguayan striker appeared to put his team in front, after a great escape that ended with a cross shot to beat Alfredo Talavera.
The journey and European glory of Dani Alves until reaching Pumas
It may interest you:
VIDEO: They capture Ormeño and Mozo in a casino prior to Chivas vs. Juventus
For the plugin, the Rays suffered by staying with 10, behind the expulsion of Edgar Mendez at 72′. However, Jaime Lozano’s team withstood the attacks of FC Juárez and sealed their second victory of Apertura 2022.
Coverage Necaxa vs FC Juarez
Good evening and welcome to the best coverage of the
Necaxa
vs FC Juarez, corresponding to the Day 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the Liga BBVA MX, from the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes. Join us for the next few hours in this meeting that promises various emotions.
Necaxa vs FC Juarez: Statistics
After drawing in their first Liga MX match in 2019, Necaxa and FC Juárez have not tied again in their next five games with a balance of two victories for the Rayos and three for those from Chihuahua.
Nevertheless, the hidrocálido team has never lost as a local against those from Chihuahua and has not even allowed a goal in those games.
Necaxa vs. FC Juárez: Last five matches
FC Juarez 2-1 Necaxa
Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez
Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez
FC Juarez 1-0 Necaxa
FC Juarez 2-1 Necaxa
Confirmed alignment of Necaxa
Goalkeeper: Angel Malagon
Defenses: Agustín Oliveros, Alexis Peña, Fabricio Formiliano and Brian García
Midfielders: Ángelo Araos, José Esquivel and Dieter Villalpando
Forwards: Edgar Méndez, Milton Giménez and Facundo Batista
Confirmed alignment of FC Juarez
Goalkeeper: Alfredo Talavera
Defenses: Alberto Acosta, Carlos Salcedo, Alejandro Arribas and Maximiliano Olivera
Midfielders: Jaime Gómez, Alan Medina, Javier Salas and Jesús Dueñas
Forwards: Maximiliano Silvera and Matías Fernández
Join us for the next few hours in this coverage of the Necaxa vs FC Juarez of the Opening Day 4 2022 and remember that the best sports information is here at Azteca Deportes.