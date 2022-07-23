Necaxa beats FC Juárez and adds its second victory

Necaxa

beat FC Juárez by the slightest difference in the match played at the Victoria Stadium in Aguascalientes, corresponding to the Day 4 of the Apertura 2022 tournament of the MX League. Facundo Batista was in charge of marking only goal of the agonizing triumph of the Rays.

During the first half, the hydrowarm group was superior to the Bravos, but until the 35th minute the Uruguayan striker appeared to put his team in front, after a great escape that ended with a cross shot to beat Alfredo Talavera.

The journey and European glory of Dani Alves until reaching Pumas

For the plugin, the Rays suffered by staying with 10, behind the expulsion of Edgar Mendez at 72′. However, Jaime Lozano’s team withstood the attacks of FC Juárez and sealed their second victory of Apertura 2022.

Necaxa vs FC Juarez: Statistics

After drawing in their first Liga MX match in 2019, Necaxa and FC Juárez have not tied again in their next five games with a balance of two victories for the Rayos and three for those from Chihuahua.

Nevertheless, the hidrocálido team has never lost as a local against those from Chihuahua and has not even allowed a goal in those games.

Necaxa vs. FC Juárez: Last five matches

FC Juarez 2-1 Necaxa

Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez

Necaxa 1-0 FC Juarez

FC Juarez 1-0 Necaxa

FC Juarez 2-1 Necaxa

Confirmed alignment of Necaxa

Goalkeeper: Angel Malagon

Defenses: Agustín Oliveros, Alexis Peña, Fabricio Formiliano and Brian García

Midfielders: Ángelo Araos, José Esquivel and Dieter Villalpando

Forwards: Edgar Méndez, Milton Giménez and Facundo Batista

Confirmed alignment of FC Juarez

Goalkeeper: Alfredo Talavera

Defenses: Alberto Acosta, Carlos Salcedo, Alejandro Arribas and Maximiliano Olivera

Midfielders: Jaime Gómez, Alan Medina, Javier Salas and Jesús Dueñas

Forwards: Maximiliano Silvera and Matías Fernández

