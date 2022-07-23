Naples transfer market: Kim and Simeone closer. And the suggestion Cristiano Ronaldo reappears





After having formalized the sale of Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea, the transfer market of the Naples has definitely taken off. Having lost his captain, in fact, certainly led to a big gap in the Italian rearguard, but at the same time it unlocked several incoming operations. The first of these, as is well known, saw the arrival of the British from Brighton the defender Leo Ostigard, fresh from a good year at Genoa. The Norwegian, however, after the already official signings of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Mathias Olivera, is only the first of a series of new reinforcements and should fill, at least initially, the reserve role of Amir Rrahmani. Alongside the Kosovar, the new central holder will most likely be Min-jae Kim.

The South Korean born in 1996, currently in force at Fenerbaçhe, has returned from an excellent season in Turkey and has been courted for a long time by the French of Rennes. After having monetized the sale of Koulibaly, however, the Neapolitans have surpassed the competition of the transalpines and will pay the approximately 20 million euro termination clause provided for in his contract. As confirmed by the agent, an agreement was also reached with the player, who should receive a salary of about 2 million per year as a fixed base plus a series of bonuses that can reach a maximum of 800,000 euros, as well as a generous signing bonus of 1.5 million. An important operation that paves the way for an equally onerous but decisive one, this time in the offensive area.

Attack to fix: Simeone the certainty, Cristiano Ronaldo the dream

Waiting to define some transfers also in attack, according to the rumors in the last few days Giovanni’s arrival at Napoli seems to be very close Simeone. After being redeemed from Cagliari by theHellas Verona, the Argentine forward has put aside any other offer to give priority to the Azzurri, who have decided to elect him mainly as a substitute for Victor Osimehn. At the same time, however, he will have a central role in the starting eleven in light of the 17 goals scored last year with the Scala and also given the many commitments in which Luciano Spalletti’s men will be involved, including the Champions League. Specifically, Simeone should receive a salary of 1.6 million euros a year, while Hellas Verona should go to around 18 million. An entrance that, as mentioned, will be unlocked with the exit of Andrea Petagnastrongly courted by the Monza by Silvio Berlusconi and Adriano Galliani.

A real déjà-vu for the former AC Milan school, convinced by its old managers to embrace the cause and ready to marry in Brianza on loan with a redemption obligation set at 15 million euros. Only a few details remain to be defined, including that of not making the player’s redemption by the red and white tied to staying in the top flight. Surprisingly, the one who could remain is Matteo Politano, who, despite the misunderstandings with his coach, has shown great professionalism by making a good retreat and achieving a good performance in the pre-season friendly matches. Precisely in light of the many commitments, the former Inter Milan would be an excellent change for Hirving Lozano, completing an attack that does not exclude other important twists. Even though the position of the aforementioned Victor is very firm Osimehn it could be questioned in front of a really important offer.

According to rumors from Germany, after losing Robert Lewandowski the Bayern Monaco he would be ready to offer a good 120 million euros to Napoli for the Nigerian striker, with the clear aim of putting an important reinforcement at the center of his attack. If this operation were to take place, suggestion would come back into vogue Cristiano Ronaldo, already rumored in recent weeks. After the failed assault on Paulo Dybala, who then ended up surprisingly at Roma, Aurelio De Laurentiis could really give the fans the hit of ninety by doing all in on the Portuguese, who in turn had been in contact with the Bavarians for some time, but they never launched the decisive assault. The biggest obstacle between Napoli and CR7 remains the sumptuous salary of about 30 million perceived at Manchester United, but the fact that the player wants to stay and compete in the Champions League could have a decisive impact. Only by meeting this dream could this dream come true, and after several weeks on the sly the fans begin to hope that their team can return to being the protagonist with one of the strongest and most successful players in the history of football.



