Mysteries and trailers revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Advances on new film productions, premieres and dozens of firsts thrilled all fans at the start of Comic-Con in San Diego, which ends on July 24. Comic-Con, the largest forum for announcements about movies, series, video games and future entertainment projects in the world, where producers take the opportunity to show what they are preparing. On the first day of activities, the first trailer for the movie ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ was shown, and the fans of this game were able to see the images of the new ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ movie and, without a doubt, It surpasses its predecessors, which was not very difficult: three films, each one with a lower budget than the previous one, which are only appreciated for their theme, and not for their quality, according to Marca.com.

Another revelation was the first image of Keanu Reeves as John Wick 4, which will be released on March 23, 2023. There was also a preview of ‘Teen Wolf’, a film written by the same creator of the original ‘Teen Wolf’, Jeff Davis. At the Comic-con panel, the two main cast members, Tyler Posey and Tyler Hechlin, met. The film set to premiere on Paramount+ will focus on the story of Scott McCall as a young adult trying to build a life in Los Angeles. But Derek Hale will join him to defeat a new threat. Another surprise was given by Sarah Michelle Gellar about the character she will play in the series ‘Wolfpack’ (‘Pack of wolves’).

Disney revealed the teaser for ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’, which is not a reboot of the ‘National Treasure’ played by Nicolas Cage, but a continuation or spinoff. On the second day of San Diego Comic-Con, the panel for the final season of The Walking Dead was one of the most emotional for fans, as Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira made more announcements about the zombie saga. Marvel has already begun to make noise with its multiple animated premieres, among which the ambitious second season of What If…? and the presentation of Spider-Man: Freshman Year. The presentation of The Rings of Power (The Rings of Power), the ambitious adaptation of JRR Tolkien’s appendage stories that Amazon Prime Video prepares, surprised fans with the unexpected appearance of the Balrog in an adrenaline-filled teaser trailer. And Keanu Reeves flooded in to share more details about BRZRKR, his story that is poised to become a major Netflix franchise.

Another of the most anticipated panels, on the second day of Comic-Con, was that of Marvel Animation, which brought the first trailer for I am Groot, the special series that will launch on August 10 on Disney+ and will feature Vin Diesel to lend his voice to the cute little tree. There they confirmed that the series will have 10 shorts that will tell the life and works of Groot. The first look at Spider-Man: Freshman Year, which will premiere in 2024 through Disney +, was given, and it was confirmed that they are already preparing a second season titled Spider-Man: Sophomore Year. Charlie Cox will bring Daredevil to life in this story where we will also see iconic characters such as Harry Osborn, Amadeus Cho and Nico Minoru, according to fuedefoco.com.mx.