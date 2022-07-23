Monkeypox: WHO declares maximum alert due to increase in cases

  • BBC News World

Monkeypox has now spread to at least 75 countries.

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency following a surge in cases around the world.

The classification is the highest alert that the WHO can issue and the decision was made this Saturday after a second meeting of the agency’s emergency committee on the virus.

This was announced by the director general of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, two days after an emergency committee with experts in this disease met for the first time to analyze the possible declaration, which will force national health networks to increase their preventive measures.

So far, more than 16,000 cases in 75 countriesaccording to Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

