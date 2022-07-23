Miley live ”, Miley Cyrus’ first live album

The tracklist of the album announced on the stage of Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo with the unreleased “Attention” and “You”

“Attention: Miley live” is out, the first live album by the artist and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus (https://mileycyrus.lnk.to/Attention_). Announced on the stage of Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo, the album contains songs from Miley’s repertoire from each of her record era and the incredible unreleased “Attention” and “You”. “Attention: Miley live” ”is a gift the artist wanted to give her fans after headlining appearances at festivals in North and South America, which saw her perform in front of around 1 million people.

«My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time! – Miley said on her social media – This show was curated by fans for fans! I asked my audience with which songs they would like to see me perform at the next shows and this is the lineup they created: they go from my favorite covers to older and more recent songs, up to the unreleased “You” & “Attention”. I was doing a few lives this year, but I wanted as many fans to be able to hear me live anyway. This album wouldn’t have been possible without my band and crew! Thanks to everyone who came to see my show and everyone who couldn’t make it, this album is for you! I love you!”.

Tacklist of: “Attention: Miley live Track List”:

ATTENTION

We Can’t Stop X Where Is My Mind?

Plastic Hearts

Heart of Glass

4 × 4

(SMS) Bangerz

Dooo It!

23

Never Be Me

Maybe

7 Things

Bang Bang X See You Again

Jolene

High

You

Like a Prayer

Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)

The Climb

Wrecking Ball X Nothing Compares 2 U

Party In The USA

Miley recently performed in South America as a headliner at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brazil. You have attracted the largest audience in the history of Lollapalooza in Brazil, with more than 103 thousand admissions. Fans of her, known as Smilers, flocked to airports to greet her, singing her songs and chasing her down the street to the hotel. Miley, known for having a very close relationship with her followers, updated the lineup based on their feedback. With great overall involvement, “Miley Cyrus” became trending on Twitter (9th worldwide and 1st in Argentina and Chile), and the hashtag #ineedattention ranked 10th in the US and 2nd in Brazil. among the trends.

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential artists in pop culture with around 160 million followers on Instagram. She has 6 # 1 albums, including her 2013 grammy-nominated album “Bangerz,” which is also certified 3x platinum in the US. Additionally, she has held 5 sold out world tours over the course of her career. In November 2020, Miley released her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Plastic Hearts”. The critically acclaimed album debuted at # 1 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth album at # 1. The album, which features collaborations with Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Dua Lipa, gives Miley the most top 10 debuts on the chart for female artists of this century. “Plastic Hearts” songs have been streamed over 1 billion times around the world. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid Laroi in a remix of his song “Without You”. The remix debuted at # 1 on the Billboard Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica’s album “The Metallica Blacklist”, giving a sensational cover of “Nothing Else Matters” with Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo, WATT and Chad Smith. Recent collaborations and brand partners include NBC & Peacock, Gucci, T-Mobile, Hims & Hers, Cash App, and Magnum Ice Cream.