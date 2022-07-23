Miley Cyrus releases her first live album “Attention: Miley Live”

Miley Cyrus is probably living one of the best moments of his musical career, except for having just contracted Covid-19. After having had the opportunity to make a series of stops around Latin America, after many years of her absence, the Plastic Hearts singer has just released her first live album, Attention: Miley Livea collection of 20 songs sung entirely live and given to his fans after years of unsuccessful requests.

My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time, and I’m so excited to give it to them. This show was curated by fans for fans!

Also adding that the songs were personally chosen by the fans, replying to the singer’s tweets asking which songs they would prefer to listen to on this first album of live songs. The result was a mix of songs that honored her entire recording career, including hers was Hannah Montanawho now does not deny anymore, on the contrary, on his last tour he sang various songs of his former Disney travel companion, including the timeless The Climb.

I asked the audience which songs they would like to see me perform at the next shows and this is the lineup that YOU have created. From fan favorite covers to some of my older songs, to newer songs, to unreleased original songs “You” and “Attention”. This year I was doing a minimum number of live shows and I wanted the maximum number of fans to be able to hear me live. This album would not have been possible without my band and my crew. Thanks to everyone who came to see my show and to everyone who failed to make it. This album is for you, I love you!

Among the 20 songs featured on the disc were also included two unpublished: You, present in live version, and Attention, an introductory song that also gives the name to the album title, exactly announcing to her fans the singer’s desire for attention because the time has come to celebrate such a unique and long-awaited event : his record of live songs.

The album comes just over a year and a half after his last recording effort Plastic Hearts, a record that allowed her to return to the top levels of the charts all over the world after the half-thud obtained with Younger Now, a purely country record project that the singer subsequently claimed not to have loved much, especially due to a series of songs which, at a later time, he would never write and release. In short, after some years a bit uncertain and at the center of media rumors certainly not positive, Miley Cyrus seems to be back on the piece, deciding to thank her beloved fans with one of the most beautiful and desired gifts from every fandom: the long-awaited live album.

Top 👍: You, The Climb, Bang Bang x See You Again

Flop 👎: 4 × 4

Vote: 8.5 / 10