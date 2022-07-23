Michelle Arellano Guillen | Mexico: Mexican girl with a high IQ who will study medicine at just 9 years old | Albert Einstein | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

Michelle Arellano Guillén is a girl who has stolen all eyes thanks to the fact that at 9 years old she is preparing to start her medical degree in August. Michelle’s IQ is also surprising, since she is 158, that is, two points below the one that Albert Einstein had.

The girl mexican she was rejected at several colleges to which she applied. However, her parents decided to carry out a series of medical tests to analyze her intelligence, then they discovered that she was one of the gifted people in the world.

When she was in her fourth year, she was promoted to the sixth grade of elementary school. But because of her intelligence, she made several unique evaluations at her school so that she could immediately pass both primary and secondary school and graduate from her studies.

Photo taken from Michelle’s mom’s Facebook.

Michelle’s high IQ

Now, Michelle will study medicine and her goal is to become a cardiovascular surgeon at the University of Massachusetts, United States, just like her mother, who studied the same professional career. Although this is not the only dream of the girl, since she also wants to study marine biology.

He currently dominates four languages ​​other than Spanish: English, Italian, French and German, he also has accelerated learning due to his high IQ.

Michelle explained in an interview with Chiapas uncensored that she would like to find a cure for cancer or autism.