Meet Amanda and Esmeralda, the ADORABLE daughters of Ryan Gosling with Eva Mendes | PHOTOS

Since 11 years, Ryan Gosling Y Eve Mendes they are one of the most enduring and admirable couples in Hollywood. Although they have managed to keep their lives private, we know that the couple has two adorable daughters by name Emerald 7 years old and Amanda Read 6 years.

After they began their relationship in 2011, Ryan Gosling Y Eve Mendes They decided to form a beautiful family, because three years after declaring their love, their first daughter was born, Emeraldand two years later, in 2016, was born Amanda Read. Both are two very empowered little girls, as Eva made it known in an interview: “My two daughters are already two little empowered women”.

Time for Ryan Gosling Y Eve Mendes next to his two daughters It happens very quickly, because the little ones are growing very fast. During the pandemic, both actors apparently had a difficult time, since the girls were at a difficult age, Gosling stated, “Our daughters are at a complicated age where they couldn’t see or interact with people”.

Just like other people, Eve Mendes she is a mother who must go out for a walk with her daughtersbecause the actress was recently seen accompanied by Amanda, where they were captured in Photos by some paparazzi while they were shopping. It should be noted that the girls speak a little Spanish due to their mother’s Cuban ancestry.

Eva Mendes and her reason for not posting photos of her family on social media

Eve Mendes is an actress who has made it very clear that her family life is a private thing, which is why she does not share Photos from her husband Ryan Gosling and his two adorable daughters in social networks. One of the main reasons for this decision is that she respects the boundaries of her family.

In addition, he stressed that he does not have the consent of his daughters to share Photos of them, since the little ones are not yet old enough to understand this word and permission to publish their photos. Eve Mendes I make it clear that he will publish a photo of his family and the girls, until they are old enough to give him their consent.