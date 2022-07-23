Medical interns by dint of…

Only the force of reality, good and bad, will make us aware of the tragic situation that Mexico is going through, essentially that suffering that no one deserves. What is life for?

Perhaps millions of compatriots, like millions in the world, do not know that this is not to suffer, believe that we must suffer to deserve; only there are those who are born with suffering in their blood, in their skin, in their heart, in their whole being.

They barely get used to surviving believing that this is living.

They live in immense solitude, crowded where they can, as a family, accompanied by dogs and hunger, marginalization and misery, where they make the impossible possible.

The stubborn reality of the misery belts in the conurbation of Laguna, or the forgotten rural areas of Coahuila and Durango.

There they are and will be until the good reality shakes ignorance, contempt, racism, discrimination.

I have met many and varied examples in my wanderings as a reporter.

The nuances are different, and yes, there are thousands of people who survive with misfortune attached to their daily lives everywhere.

We do not escape either in the region or in the two entities that form it.

The force of the bad reality, violent in the extreme, hit hard among the university medical students of Coahuila and Durango, with an impact among their peers in the rest of the country.

The absurd murder of Eric Andrade, a young intern of the career, reached the conscience of the medical student community.

By force of lashes, by force of being fed up, they took to the streets to make their voices heard, they have expressed their irrefutable disagreement, they have exposed the terrible conditions in which they come to fulfill their social service, their commitment and their vocation in the midst of underdevelopment pitiful inherited from years of regrettable governments and today mired in violence.

His position, commendable when the official environment crushes everything, brought down what Coahuila Secretary of Health, Roberto Bernal Gómez, told the media, who without measuring the scope of his words and believing that every university community is equally accommodating and submissive, said that in Coahuila the security conditions for intern doctors were optimal and that even young people from other entities seek to do their social service in the state

Textual: “We have a lot of surveillance, the violence is very controlled here, unlike Durango,” he stressed. Bernal pointed out that in Coahuila the Official Mexican Standard is complied with, in its Health Education section.

Students from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Coahuila (Torreón Unit), responded intelligently, forcefully.

They signed a petition in relation to the social service that they will cover from August to July of next year.

They demand, denying Bernal Gómez, that they at least have basic services in the places where they are assigned, and equipment, material and medicines that favor the people they will have to attend to.

That demand, fair and just, was also addressed to university, educational and security authorities in Coahuila.

The force of good and bad reality does have protagonists. It has sensitized some, others it seems not.

Who to believe? The training of human resources in medicine is a very high priority, a right for the most vulnerable population.

It is up to the governments to fulfill their absolute responsibility. No lies, no demagoguery.