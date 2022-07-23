Meatless dinner: Creamed spinach, delicious and easy to prepare with only 5 ingredients

In the hour of Dinner many people enjoy a recipe Without meat and opt for easier-to-prepare options that really don’t take a lot of time to get involved in the kitchen, that take a few ingredients and that they can enjoy a preparation almost immediately. If you are looking for all this in the same dish, of course you are creamed spinach they are ideal for you.

These spinach They can be a very cheap recipe that does not involve you buying many things, you may have most of the food at home and that will allow you to save the budget allocated for food. They also have a great flavor that you can complement with toasted bread or the famous garlic bread to enhance the flavor, that is up to you.

Related news

If you want to know how to prepare these delicious creamed spinach with only 5 simple ingredientshere you will discover the recipe that you have to follow step by step to enjoy them tonight and have a dish Without meat that you can replicate in less than half an hour.

Related news

Ingredients:

200 grams of spinach

½ piece of onion filleted

150ml medium cream

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Preparation

Wash and disinfect very well spinach and then cut into thin strips.

Heat the oil, add the onion and fry until slightly translucent. Then add the spinachmix and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat.

add the mean cream with salt and black pepper to taste.

Cook for 5 more minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly so it doesn’t stick. Serve hot and to taste, enjoy some delicious creamed spinach.