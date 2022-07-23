MARVEL | Which characters appear in Thor’s emotional tattoo? What tattoos does Thor have and in whose honor?

Some of them refer to a loss that the God of Thunder had

Last July 7 The film Thor Love and Thunder was released in theaters.

In this movie we see the God of thunder, on a journey unlike anything he has faced in the past: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by an assassin from across the galaxy known as Gorr, the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), whose mission is the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together they embark on a terrifying cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher of Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

In the film we have the participation of: Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, gaining prominence, the return of Natalie Portman, Christian Bale as the film’s main villain, Russell Crowe, who carelessly revealed that he will play Zeus, It has also been one of the new additions to the cast that will also feature the return of Jaimie Alexander as Sif.

Which characters appear in Thor’s emotional Love and Thunder tattoo?

These are the emotional tattoos that the God of Thunder has, among them we can see several in honor of LOKI.