Martin Landau: the secrets of the protagonist of Mission Impossible

One of her earliest memories was of Alice in Wonderland being read to her. She was fascinated by the fantastical style of the illustrations. He went to art school and started working for the New York News as a cartoonist: “But when I saw Charlie Chaplin for the first time, my life changed. Crossed by the desire to act, I ended up abandoning drawing”, Martin Landau would later recall.

The year he entered the Actor’s Studio there were 2,000 applicants to enter, but only two were accepted: he and Steve McQueen. His performance was so brilliant that the school took him on as a teacher. He had among his students Jack Nicholson and Anjelica Huston. He taught that to be an actor you have to devote a lot of time and energy.

Until 1965 he was an anonymous face on the small screen. That year he was offered two leading roles: Mr. Spock from Star Trek and Rollin Hand from Mission: Impossible. Those performances marked the course of his career. Impossible Mission premiered on September 17, 1966, and the music that identified the series was composed and performed by an Argentine, Lalo Schifrin. In 1969, Martin Landau won the Golden Globe for his performance as the man in the costume. According to series creator Patrick J. White in his book The Complete Mission: Impossible Dossier, Landau initially refused to sign a contract with the producers because he did not want television to interfere with his film career, and so during the first season he appeared in the credits as a “guest star”, going on in the second season to become a full-time cast member.

Tired of the series, for the fourth installment he wanted his salary to be increased significantly. It was truly an impossible mission. He was hired to star in Space: 1999, where he played an astronaut who finds himself drifting in space, coming across immortal beings, robots and many dangers. The series was one of the most expensive of its time, in each of its 48 chapters nearly 300,000 dollars were spent. Most of that money went to costumes and special effects that, seen today, provoke a smile of disbelief.

He had been in Hollywood for six months and wasn’t planning to stay any longer, but Alfred Hitchcock approached him for a role in International Intrigue. His character had been written in a fairly simple way, it was Martin Landau himself who decided to make it more complex, and made him homosexual.

Parallel to the cinema, he continued doing theater: “Personally I do not establish a difference between theater, cinema and television,” he said. To act in the series Space: 1999, he and his wife, Barbara Bain, spent four years in England. Upon his return, he was already listed as a television actor: “Luckily, I was able to continue filming and earning a living. But since they only offered me bad films, I thought about going back to Broadway.”

In 1988 he was directed by Francis Ford Coppola in Tucker, a man and his dream, a film for which he again won a Golden Globe and was nominated for an Oscar. A film based on the biography of a businessman who designs an innovative and low-cost car that he baptizes with his last name.

When Tim Burton called him to ask him to act in Ed Wood, in the role of Bela Lugosi, he told him: “You are my first and only choice. Without you, I don’t make the film.” The film was made in black and white. Actor and director were on the same wavelength: “Tim has a lot of respect for actors. As soon as he felt that I mastered the role, he gave me full freedom,” Landau said. His character was taken care of in all its details. For example, two hours a day were spent on make-up: “My own daughter (Juliet, who played a role in Ed Wood) was uncomfortable around me for the first few days, because she saw me as a stranger.”

He was always very observant: “When I took the subway I made an effort to imagine, guiding myself by the appearance of the passengers, where they came from and what they worked for.” He did the same thing when he read a script. He was trying to visualize the character and bring all of his senses into action.