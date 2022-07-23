«Mark Caltagirone? A cruel scam ». That’s why he lied

Pamela Prati back to talk about Mark Caltagironeand now he admits it: «I have suffered one he cons cruel affective ». The revelation with some details about her history with the man who was supposed to be her future husband and who later turned out to have never really existed, was made during an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Barbara D’Urso sexy in the pool: the shots on Instagram drive fans crazy

Mara Venier exhausted by the heat, the desperate appeal to the followers: “What are you doing?” PHOTO

Pamela Prati, the autobiography

“The lawyers are dealing with it,” continues the showgirl. To those who ask her why she told that this man existed when it was not true, she says: «In my autobiography I explained it: I was pushed to do so. Nobody asked Roberto Cazzaniga, the volleyball player who suffered a similar scam ».

What happened with Mark Caltagirone?

“Everyone thought I gained something, and yet I haven’t worked since it happened.” What happened with Mark Caltagirone? “I would prefer that name not appear in this interview.” Man does not exist, but on some occasions Pamela Prati has told the opposite. “I explained it in my autobiography: I was pushed to do it. I suffered a very serious violence and frankly I can only go with my head held high to have survived ».

Pamela Prati dreams of Sanremo. She would like to return as a singer in the competition or as a co-host: «In both cases I would be very happy». What is the craziest thing that admirers have given you? “In addition to lots of flowers that I often brought to church? Well, the most incredible giveaway was a crate of lobsters! Which I in turn gave as a gift, because I don’t eat them. They make me tenderness, like little lambs, pigs and rabbits ».

#pamelaprati: «#markcaltagirone? A cruel scam ». That’s why she lied https://t.co/3xrRX1qEHh – I read (@leggoit) July 23, 2022





Last updated: Saturday 23 July 2022, 09:39







© REPRODUCTION RESERVED