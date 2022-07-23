Marcelo Vieira to America? Fans start campaign for his arrival

After seeing the arrival of Dani Alves at Pumas, several Águilas fans want the former Real Madrid player.

Mexican soccer rocked these last few days with the legacy of Daniel Alves a Cougars. The news caused such a furore that even in America a player welcomed him, while in social networks a large sector of the fans asked the board for a signing of the same caliber.

For many Águilas fans, the hiring of Alves is a real bombshell for Liga MX; even many lamented that these movements are no longer made in Coapalike old times.

Faced with such a situation, many know that Marcelo Vieira He was recently released after his successful spell at Real Madrid and asked Santiago Baños and company to make an effort to sign it in this Opening 2022.

“Well Marcelo does not have a team and in America they should already be looking for him“; “America should look for Marcelo to grab him in his final part and leave some flashes….show is show“; “With several coaches América has played with a double side, Marcelo can play up front, I agree with his hiring, even if it is not the one that is most needed“.

For now the America is for close the exit of a foreignerso the door is opened for one last reinforcement to arrive, although it is clearly not feasible for it to be Marcelo, since the squad demands a player in attack.

