Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo rebus

This morning, in Australia, the Manchester United will play his last friendly before returning to England. Then, after the match in Perth against Aston Villa, the Red Devils will pack their bags for Carrington. If they will find Cristiano Ronaldo, it is not known, since the same Ten Hag he has no idea: «The situation is the same as a week ago – said the United manager – I’m not worried, but I concentrate on the players I have available. I can’t wait for Cristiano to come back, then we’ll think about how to integrate it » possibility that CR7 show up are high, since suitors, at the moment, do not see the shadow: the Bayern Monk has denied on multiple occasions that he is interested, although some have seen a hint that as many as 9 players from Nagelsmann’s team have started following Ronaldo on Instagram in recent weeks. The Chelsea it seemed the most probable destination, given the economic availability, but the new leadership of the Blues has clashed with the no, dry, of the coach Tuchel. L’Athletic Madrid he thought about it, but first he has to sell in order to get rid of salaries that allow the club to support the hiring of the Portuguese. Ronaldothrough his agent Jorge Mendeshas made it known through gritted teeth that he would be willing to reduce his salary by 30% in order to play in the Champions League: this means that from the 30 million net per season he earns at United he would also go to 21.