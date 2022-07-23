Madonna, through the colors of Mateo Blanco

Mateo Blanco assures: “I thought I couldn’t do a work about Madonna in a material that wouldn’t last, because she has lasted more than 40 years with her music”. Photo: Private Archive

Mateo Blanco is preparing to present his first exhibition in Medellín, which will be inaugurated on July 27 at the Duque Arango Contemporáneo Gallery.

“I thought that I could not do a work about Madonna in a material that would not last, because she has lasted with her music for more than 40 years” and that is why her exhibition is dedicated to the so-called “Queen of Pop”.

Mateo Blanco is a conceptual artist and some of his works are inspired in the form of typographical texts, among other techniques.

Blanco has gained recognition for making artistic proposals inspired by personality. For example, he painted actress Jennifer Lawrence with peanuts, Marilyn Monroe with Czech crystals, scraps of cloth and copper nails, and Sofía Vergara with colored feathers. However, for Madonna he opted for a mixed technique.

On a digital portrait of Madonna, designed by him, strips of painted wood are superimposed and arranged in such a way that the background image seems to acquire movement and is seen differently, depending on the angle from which it is viewed.

Mateo Blanco has reproduced the work in different colors, each one of them touches a “spectrum of desire”, from a passionate red to a tender pink.

For the exhibition in Medellin, there will be 25 numbered works of each of the colors in which Mateo Blanco has portrayed Madonna.

The artist, who is also a tenor, has previously worked with chocolate, cards and dice, dog hair, Colombian coffee, sugar, feathers, scraps of cloth and doll eyes, among other materials.