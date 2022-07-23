Lucca Comics & Games, because Chris Ware is among the most anticipated guests

Then, the aforementioned passion for architecture, with tables and covers that seem building facades, vignettes equal to windows from which to peek to glimpse fragments of the life of his characters. If in Jimmy Corrigan Chicago itself is a character, in Building Stories the reader can perceive the living voice of the building that houses the protagonists of the story.

All this does not translate into a snobbish approach to comics, quite the contrary. Ware welcomes her role in an art that is above all with open arms popular. Starting with the characters, such as Supergirl’s child in love in “Rusty Brown” and her father, author of pulp and sci-fi stories; up to the visual language, which expressly recalls the first classics of the comics of the twentieth century, you can find them by Little Nemo by Winsor McCay or by Krazy Kat by George Herriman.

And finally, the characters. Fragile, often wounded, in their individual relationships as well as in family relationships and framing in American society – complex, violent, often racist, marvelous in its plurality of ethnicities and cultures. All of this is Chris Wareand its presence a Lucca Comics & Games 2022 represents the perfect opportunity to discover an author who has marked contemporary comics, as well as his most representative work.