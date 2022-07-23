Love and Thunder, the decision of Chris Hemsworth before kissing Natalie Portman

The new film marks the return of Portman after a long absence as Jane Foster and a new alter ego: The Mighty Thor.

In recent days, news related to the filming of the film emerged that quickly went viral on the networks, this has to do with a detail that Hemsworth had with his co-star.

It was Portman who revealed the detail in an interview. In the story, Thor and Jane have a romantic moment, which required the actors to kiss. What many did not know is that the actress is vegan, so she does not eat meat. Instead, Hemsworth has a diet in which he is required to eat meat every half hour.

However, the actress said that she made an exception: “The day we had to kiss, he didn’t eat meat all day, because I’m vegan. And considering that he usually eats meat every half hour, it was very thoughtful.

Portman clarified that it was not something she had asked for. “He was just very attentive. He is a very kind person”valued.

For its part, Tessa Thompson, who plays Valkyrie, added, “I didn’t even know I was capable of giving up meat. He eats a bison every morning, so it was really sweet.”

Portman appreciated that his partner is “very cute even when he gets a little grumpy.” “He can be a little cantankerous, but he’s still very sweet.”