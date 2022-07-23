Love and Thunder have a problem with dead gods

Maintaining coherence in a film saga of the magnitude of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with twenty-nine films and seven television series to date, is not an easy task. The president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, helmsman of the narrative, decides where he is going and seeks it. And we must admit that he has not put much shrimp. But we are aware that no one is perfect. Y Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) ratifies it.

Not because New Zealand director Taika Waititi and his co-writer, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, haven’t hit the bull’s-eye with truly witty humour. Nor, why Thor: Love and Thunder yes it is as funny as the previous one, Thor: Ragnarök (2017). If not because what happens when the god Rapu dies in the first sequence, the presentation of Gorr as the villain of the fourth adventure starring the son of Odin, causes a problem for the franchise.

The character of Christian Bale sinks the necrosword, newly discovered, in the divine body of Rapu, played by Jonny Brugh, to avenge himself for the horrific tragedies his utter thoughtlessness has caused. The latter called her and breaks down into golden particles right at the beginning of Thor: Love and Thunder. And exactly the same thing happens with the main god of Asgard, Odin, who was brought to life by Anthony Hopkins, in Thor: Ragnarök. After saying goodbye, it dissolves into molecules that could be said to be gold.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: other gods have not died the same

Marvel Studios

It also happens to Falligar the Giant, and Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as Mighty Thor. And this would imply to the audience that the circumstances of Odin’s demise weren’t unique to him, it’s about what they experience. the gods at the time of going to the other neighborhood. Zeus, played by Russell Crowe in Thor: Love and Thunder, he does not suffer because Chris Hemsworth’s superhero does not charge him. But yes those against whom he fights in the Omnipotence City.

The complication is that Others of their kind have seen themselves in that trance and have not disintegrated in the same way. what in Thor: Love and Thunder. In Thor: The Dark World (2013), Christopher Eccleston’s Malekith murders Frigga, wife of Odin and mother of the God of Thunder, played by Rene Russo. She but she doesn’t turn into gold dust until her funeral. And, at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Thanos kills Tom Hiddleston’s Loki and Idris Elba’s Heimdall. And of them only their corpses remain.

Also, during the first season of Loki, the series about the God of Mischief and that of What would happen if…? (since 2021), multiple variants of the two false Asgardian brothers also succumb. And no trace of a golden evaporation. As it is, we can only point out that Kevin Feige and his team of writers at Marvel should take care of this matter and provide us with a logical explanation. Because, if they don’t, it will remain a plot hole beyond Thor: Love and Thunder.



