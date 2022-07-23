Love and Thunder had a shocking scene that we did not see

There were plans to add a spectacular Sif (Jaimie Alexander) moment in Thor: Love and Thunder, but it didn’t make it to theaters.

Attention SPOILERS. The movie Thor: Love and Thunder It is a complete success because it has already raised more than 520 million dollars since its premiere. Also, there are various epic returns like Jane FosterNatalie Portman Y Sif (Jaimie Alexander). The first time we see the Asgardian warrior has been after a battle where she loses her arm. Luckily, she is able to survive and ends up on Earth.

Now, a deleted scene from the film has been revealed that would have given much more context to what he has been doing. Sif just before he met again Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

The artist Jeremy Love has released a never-before-seen Concept Art of Sif in Thor: Love and Thunder. Images can be viewed at this link.

The scene in question was going to be shot with Volume technology, which is what they use with The Mandalorian. And the warrior had investigated the cave and the sanctuary of Falligar the Behemoth. Then he sees the huge dead being, so he would have already been killed by Cap (Christian Bale), although he may have faced the villain and it would be at that moment when he lost his arm. then it comes Thor and takes her from that place to be cured. But that we will never know, since the director has already revealed on several occasions that he will not do an extended cut.

Will the character return?

At the end of Thor: Love and Thunder we can see how Sif It’s in New Asgard training a new generation of warriors. So if they make a fifth installment of the God of ThunderThey should include it. So let’s hope that soon they will reveal the plans they have for the next films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The previous movies Thor in which he has participated Sif (Jaimie Alexander)can be enjoyed at the Disney Plus streaming platform.