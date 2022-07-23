Long Live Las Vegas – La Galerna

Hello. We have much talked about in the town that being a galernaut portalanalyst is a dream. And dreams are dreams, as Calderón used to say. De la Barca, not Ramon. This dreamlike prologue responds to the sinking concern of someone who goes to bed thinking about the four covers of tomorrow’s sports press, whose horizon is Laporta, announced with neon lights in the city of sin. It seems like a joke of ours, but it turns out that it’s not, that it’s true. Long live Vegas.

It’s been there for a few days hung up in Nevada our plump and happy Joan, stretched out in Photoshop but with the real buttons on his shirt suffering hard pressure from a high block, accompanied by Hernández, the Iranian gardener, and some of his last green shoots.

Don’t worry meringues, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas, advertise Big Laporta between phosphorescent lights, casinos, pyramids and clubs of a diverse recreational-festive nature, where he performs so well. We doubt, however, that the average American from Wisconsin or Iowa has understood a damn thing. Don’t understand, meringue. Paella is fine.

Perhaps also because there is little more to understand about the new advertising maneuver redneck of a Lord of Levers that threatens to polish his panic tonight at Caesar’s Palace after a crazy evening with Mateu Padremany and Riqui Puig.

What a hangover in Vegas.

Like the one on the front pages this morning of the sports press shamelessly playing the topicazo roulette.

So much so that, back in the bull’s skin and still separated by an airlift, on this day the newspaper As and Mundo Deportivo have the same headline in an idyll that begins with a timid flirtation, but culminates in The Little Church of the West with the bride and groom dressed as Elvis, Marilyn or Darth Vader, it doesn’t matter. If the spring blood alters; this torrid summer does nothing but pump into our brain a psychedelia typical of Once upon a time in Hollywood.

If you hadn’t planned to go to the beach or pool with your mother-in-law, the lunch box, the cooler, the shrimp tupperware and the parrot squawking between Camelas and Motomamis, know that today the press offers you a fun plan worthy of Nicolas Cage in Leaving Vegas.

The real Cage, not the one that sneaked into Calderón’s box once. Ramon, not De La Barca.

play gentlemen, Sign up for the plan, it’s a very good time.

At 5 in the morning it’s not that long slang and it is quite a Real Madrid-Barça, decaffeinated and gringo, but a classic after all, where surely —as Laporta’s propaganda display predicts— the Catalans are going to go out to die like Geri on a night out , while our people take pictures of the wooden Eiffel Tower that they have over there, like in Torrejón de Ardoz. However, for fans with the soul of a vampire —or a Kirico rooster depending on how you look at it— there are enough incentives tonight on the lawn of Nevada: from the brilliant debut of Tchouaméni and Rüdiger, our aces for the triumphant Blackjack, to the premiere of a veteran like Lewandowski in enemy ranks, who would be like that old Joe Pesci but lethally bastard of the casino from Scorsese, passing through the return of the future ballon d’or, Karim Benzema as Ali-G as one more, humming “Music” with Madonna and her friends in a limousine.

As the Queen of Pop says music makes the people come together.

Just like Laporta.

PS: Aivalaostia! What is a good Basque like me doing, with a steak, a glass and a cigar, in a porch like this?

Signed Inigo Martinez.