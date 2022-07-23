Liga, the three historic scorers: the domination of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has left their mark

The birth of the Liga, the top Spanish national championship, dates back to 1928-29, the year before when the single-group championship formula was created in Italy too, which will be definitive except for the first championship after World War II. In more than 90 years of history alone real Madrid, Barcelona And Athletic Bilbao they have always taken part in the top flight, a European record shared with the only one Inter. The dominating team of the Liga is definitely Real Madridwinner of 35 championships which, added to an innumerable quantity of national and international trophies, make the club of the capital the most prestigious football team in the world. The great protagonist is certainly also the Barcelona which, thanks also and above all to the last 20 years, has been able, at least partially, to counter the domination of rivals from Madrid, with 26 national titles. The challenge between Real And Boat it is the richest in the world in terms of the number of trophies in the field and one of the most heartfelt also for political issues. The third most successful team, theAtletico Madridis very detached at an altitude of 11.

Liga, Zarra dominates the postwar period: third scorer ever in the Spanish league

Telmo Zarra

In third place in the ranking of bomber of all time of the Liga is found Telmo Zarra, historic gunner ofAthletic Bilbao in the years following the Second World War. Erandio’s striker made his debut in 1939 in the team ofErandiobut after only one year it is bought from Basque clubwhere he will remain for the next 15 years, scoring 251 goals in 279 league games, winning a championship, 5 Cups of Spain and 6 times he was awarded the title of top scorer. Until the arrival of the sacred monsters of the third millennium Zarra he was the best gunner ever in the history of Liga. He was also the absolute record holder, with 81 goals, of goals scored in the Spanish Cupleading to a total of 336 goals with theAthletic Bilbaoa primacy never threatened again.

Liga, Cristano Ronaldo relaunches Real Madrid: Cr7 second scorer in history

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid in Kiev after his fifth Champions League

Arrived at real Madrid from the Manchester United for the record sum of 94 million euros, Cristiano Ronaldo within 9 years will beat with the shirt of blancos all the records in terms of scoring in the history of the very prestigious club. There will be 311 goals from the champion Portuguese at the service of the Florentino squadron Perezin just 292 games played. Cr7 he was the only one to score 50 goals this season for 6 consecutive seasons, from 2010-11 to 2015-16. The board of the Madrid club has been enriched with an unspeakable series of trophies, including 2 championships and 4 Champions Leagueobtained in the space of 5 seasons, thus managing to counter the domination of the eternal rivals of the Barcelona. His landing at the Juventus in the summer of 2018 it cost him the first place in the absolute ranking of scorers.

Liga, Messi changes the history of Barcelona: he is the best goalscorer of all time

Leo Messi, striker of Barcelona and Argentina

Much of the relaunch of the Barcelona in the Spanish football scene it is due at 17 years of Leo Messi with the shirt blaugrana. The phenomenon Argentineraised, cared for and weaned from a young age in football school Catalan, made his first team debut in the 2004-05 league and will remain there until the Spanish tax crisis of 2021, which ended one of the most significant love stories in football history. Using his magic, the team will win 10 national championships and 4 Champions League in less than a decade. With 474 goals scored in 520 games, embellished with 8 titles the top scorer, the Flea is by far the best scorer ever in the history of Liga. Among his records, the 50 goals scored in the 2011-12 championship and the 79 goals scored in the 2012 calendar year in the service of his are certainly noteworthy. club.