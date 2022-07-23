LDA “I dream of the duet with Justin Bieber and …” / The confession at the Giffoni Film Festival

LDA guest at the Giffoni Film Festival 2022: the new milestone of the former Amici 21 at the Giffoni Music Concept

The pop phenomenon continues unchallenged LDAwhich after reaching the record ad Friends 21 of Maria De Filippi for the gold and platinum record achieved in record time in the history of the talent of Canale 5 with Cosa che fa male, it is close to the new gold record for the summer single Bandana. But that is not all. Because as the son of Gigi D’Alessio himself communicates in these hours among the new Instagram stories, last Friday 22 July 2022 LDA took part in the renowned Giffoni Music Concept, or the musical event in the maxi-event Giffoni Film Festival, confirming itself as the young promise of music of the year 2021-2022. The Giffoni Film Festival is a film festival for children and teenagers that takes place every year, in the month of July, for the duration of about ten days, in the city of Giffoni Valle Piana, in the province of Salerno.

This year the mega-event will be held from 21 to 30 July and among the guests in the official set-list it foresees the participation of the former Amici 21, LDA, for a series of performances, by popular demand of the zeta generation. On the stage of the Giffoni Music Concept – which entertains fans of the Giffoni Film Festival with its music – in particular, LDA presented the songs contained in its first eponymous album in music, such as Excuse, Bandana, What hurts, Io volevo solo te, Vivimi, and also the cover of Tu vuò fà l’americano, which has now become one of his workhorses. Stadium choirs and throngs of delirious fans welcomed LDA at the Giffoni film festival event, and the 19-year-old also had the opportunity to make statements by meeting the jury boys in the Blue Room.

LDA talks about itself at the Giffoni Film Festival

“My music is very different from that of my father, Gigi D’Alessio. I love infinitely Justin Bieber and I can say that I am inspired by him a lot. Just as I am inspired by Bruno Mars and other singers from the Pop and R&B scene. The dream is to duet with them one day. It’s my first time in Giffoni and I’m having a lot of fun “, said the singer urged by the questions received during the conference at the event, thus confirming his great passion for international music, such as that of the pop idol Bieber with which could the son of art could collaborate.

His greatest inspirational muse remains a woman who appeared to him in a dream, whose identity he himself does not know: “I started writing after a dream. A woman was making up the iris of a friend of mine and, while I observe the scene, she tells me a sentence that as soon as I wake up I put on paper. It is a bit as if this woman had given me the gift of writing ”. Not even on the sidelines of the experience undertaken at Amici 21 – where he established himself as the artist of stream records and for the gold and platinum record achieved in biblical times in the history of talent, with the single What he does male- and the projects he has in the pipeline for the future, Gigi D’Alessio’s son has skimped on words: “Inside the house there is a healthy competition between all the competitors, no envy. For me you have already won when you arrived there, it is an incredible showcase and just participating in the program opens many doors for you. A speech similar to that of Sanremo, think of Tananai. I want to start the tour when it gets a little cooler, so it will start in December ”.

Furthermore, among the Instagram stories posted in these hours, LDA appears immortalized in photos while he is portrayed with the conductors of the Giffoni Music Concept, namely Giulia Salemi and Nicolò Devitiis.

