La Jornada – Intern doctors from Zacatecas and Oaxaca demand security

Medical students from Oaxaca and Zacatecas demonstrated this Thursday in repudiation of the murder of intern Éric David Andrade, committed in Durango on July 15.

In the first entity, the students complained that the social service positions are offered in very remote communities and with high rates of insecurity; meanwhile, in Zacatecas, they refused to sign the documents of their internships, since they oppose going to rural areas and remote municipalities, where organized crime has kidnapped or murdered doctors and nurses.

Interns from the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Benito Juárez Autonomous University of Oaxaca, as well as from the Southeast Regional University, marched in the center of the Oaxacan capital. They demanded that the authorities send them to places where they are respected and the work they do is valued, as well as sufficient medical supplies.

They highlighted that the most dangerous regions of Oaxaca for them are the Isthmus of Tehuantepec and the mountains, where they have suffered rape, kidnapping and detention.

Meanwhile, more than 80 of the 212 interns from the Autonomous University of Zacatecas (UAZ) who were raffled for the assignment of medical units where they will carry out their social service demanded safe conditions from the federal, state and municipal governments to carry out their tasks.

The students met at the general hospital in Zacatecas with Rosa Martha Covarrubias and Roberto Nava, director and academic coordinator of the Human Medicine Academic Unit of the UAZ, respectively, to whom they stated their refusal to sign the allocation of social service positions and boarding school, which the educational institution and the Ministry of Health of Zacatecas raffled according to the grade point average.

They assured that the municipalities where they are most at risk are Valparaíso, Fresnillo, Monte Escobedo, Tepetongo, Ojocaliente, Loreto and Sombrerete, among others.

Covarrubias explained that the UAZ is concerned about the integrity of its graduates, for which he invited them to take a crime prevention course that the Ministry of Public Security has been teaching since last year to doctors who work in high-risk areas, and join the assigned seats.