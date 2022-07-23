Kylie Jenner on the private plane for a few kilometers, the social accusations “climate criminals”

The post on Instagram –

Jenner photographed herself at the airport with her partner, the rapper

Travis Scott

, between two private jets, as they share a passionate kiss. And under the photo she wrote: “Do you want to take mine or yours?”. Everyone is now aware of his heritage. The 24-year-old has built her empire of hers with dripping lip gloss and gold fingertips and, for her appearances on reality shows like “The Kardashian Sisters in Miami,” she’s already been at the center of some controversy. But the caption of the social post was perceived by environmentalists as a real provocation and, above all, a “slap” to the health of the planet. That private flight then took it for a 17-minute journey, avoiding a trip by land: it is estimated that every year private jets emit about 33 million greenhouse gases. It is not the first time that the model has done such a thing. This time, however, the users did not let him pass: “The world is burning with global warming and you use the private jet to make a trip that would take a few minutes longer by car?”. “She is a full-time climate criminal, she despises the planet”; “It’s a scandal”, these are some of the many comments that have invaded the woman’s social profile.

The vip “climate criminals” –

The social controversy that overwhelmed Jenner has made it possible to turn the spotlight on other famous people who behave just like her, at the expense of the earth. There are dozens of VIPs who blatantly ignore the appeals to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. A Florida student tracked them down,

Jack Sweeney

who created an account named “

Celebry Jets

“: uses the data of the planes to know where they are and where they are headed. Among the names of the celebrities who, on the web,” despise the planet “are Tesla boss Elon Musk

,

the Canadian rapper

Drake

and actor Mark Wahlberg.