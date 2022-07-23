Keanu Reeves surprises everyone at San Diego Comic Con; he even began to sing-El Sol de México

The San Diego Comic Con is one of the most important events that brings together thousands of fans of comics, manga and major Hollywood productions, and is also one of the best options to meet our favorite actors, as in the case of Keanu Reeves.

The event will take place between July 21 and 24 at the San Diego Convention Center, California, and in the first few days the production of movies, series and comics of superhero franchises have been revealed, a first look at The Lord of the Rings, and also a new graphic novel by the actor from Neo in The Matrix.

The renowned Hollywood actor came to the convention to present the final arc of his BRZRKR series, a comic written by Keanu himself and his emotion was so great that he even sang for the entire audience.

It may interest you: They are the 10 highest paid actors in Hollywood; women are left behind

Recognized for participating in franchises such as The Matrix and John Wick, the actor delighted fans during his presentation and revealed that the comic franchise will have a movie and two seasons on Netflix.

Reeves revealed to the Comic Con audience that much of the inspiration for his comic comes from Japanese anime and shows like Ghost in the Shell.

“I grew up in Canada and watched anime as a kid and didn’t even know what it was, and when I worked with the Walchowskis on The Matrix, they told me I had to watch it, like ‘Ghost in the Shell,’ that’s when I started.”

What is BRZRKR about?

BRZRKR’s story follows a half-god, half-human warrior. This leads him to face bloody battles through time, because the years pass differently in his body; This will lead him to seek answers about his condition in order to put an end to it.

BRZRKR’s abilities are totally based on martial arts, especially jiujitsu, and Keanu Reeves’s obsession with hitting, through his characters, directly in the chest; he is also a specialist in ripping the ribs out of his enemies, inspired by what he did in movies like John Wick.

John Wick 4: More Shots, Hits, Plots, and Keanu Reeves

Speaking of the franchise of shooting and violence, during Comic Con the first look at the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise was presented, which through a new poster with the actor, its premiere is expected on March 24, 2023.

This saga, which was born 10 years ago, seems to have no end in sight, because the story that began with the revenge of a man after the death of his dog, has become a modern classic of action movies, which in addition to the fourth part, two spin-offs of the franchise are expected.

Although the plot of this film remains secret until now, it is known that it will herald the return of Laurence Fishburne (Browey King), Ian McShane (Winstone) and Lance Reddick (Charon, the manager of the Continental hotel).

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

However, it is very likely that this tape could continue the events that occurred in John Wick 3: Parabellum, when John Wick joins the Browery King to end the High Table, after Winston tried to assassinate him to regain control of the Continental.