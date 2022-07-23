Keanu Reeves said that his work on The Matrix with the Wachowski Sisters helped fuel his interest in anime

Keanu Reeves Not only is he a fan of comics, but he’s also an admirer of anime so during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con about plans to turn his comic BRZRKR to a movie and a series from Netflix, the actor recalled his history with anime.

According to Reeves, although he watched anime from his childhood in Canada, it was not until he collaborated with Lana and Lily Wachowski on The Matrix who immersed himself fully in that world. Thus, although he is not up to date with everything that is broadcast at the moment, that is a type of narration that he values.

“I was watching anime on channel 79 and didn’t even know what it was,” Reeves said (via THR). “And then when I worked with the Wachowskis on The Matrix, they said, ‘You have to see this.’ So it was Akira, Ghost in the Shell, and that’s pretty much the beginning. I’m not really up to date with current anime. A couple of my friends have some kids who can spit anime, and I’m like, ‘That sounds amazing.

“As far as action, storytelling, and embedding in anime, I find that world can encapsulate a Trojan horse that can take us to the heart of who we are,” added the actor (via Deadline). “It has scale and projection, and it struck me as a storyteller.”

Will Keanu Reeves be aware of productions like Spy x Family or will it be one of those who faithfully await each delivery of dragon ball or are you aware of Makoto Shinkai’s work? For now, we don’t know, but Reeves’ love of anime will likely only increase his bond with fans.