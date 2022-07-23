Keanu Reeves is the King of San Diego Comic-Con 2022: He sneaks in with a trailer for John Wick 4 and an adaptation of the BRZRKR comic for Netflix

What a way to break into San Diego Comic-Con has had the good of Keanu Reeves. After the slap on the wrist that I gave him for the nonsense that was The Matrix Resurrections, now I can only applaud for what he is going to bring us soon.

Adaptation of the Comic BRZRKR.

Keanu Reeves came to Comic-Con to talk about the adaptation of the BRZRKR comic. Although it is true that the panel of BOOM! Studios disappointed in part by barely giving any information about the live-action film adaptation of Netflixthey did talk about the adaptation in anime format.

Stephen Christy, from BOOM! Studios, confirmed that the anime is being produced by Japanese animation studio Production I.G..

The anime will have two seasons and it seems that it will be independent of the film.

I am reading the comic and it is topicazo after topicazo, but it is certainly entertaining and it seems that there is a story (to be discovered in future issues) beyond so many thumps. The comic is scripted by Keanu himself along with Matt Kindt (Ninjaks). The artistic section is in charge Ron Garney.

In the comic we know the story of a man named Berzerker (BRZRKR) half man half God forced and cursed to indulge in violence, even at the cost of sacrificing his own sanity. After wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a haven, working for the United States government to fight battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else. In exchange for his services, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires and craves: the truth about his blood-soaked existence…and how to end it.

Reeves will star in the live-action film and will voice BRZRKR in the anime series.

But it is that Reeves also confirmed that he is working on a BRZRKR novel with an undisclosed author. The novel will be published through Random House.

“We met in Berlin and it was really greatReeves said at the panel. “They had read the comic and enjoyed it and had a lot of questions and were open and curious. It will be a collaboration. He has been very kind…”



John Wick 4 trailer.

And as I said at the beginning, we were also shown yesterday a preview of the fourth installment of John Wick, a tape that has been gathering dust for a long time, it should have been released months ago.

The trailer was shown after Keanu Reeves sneaked into the directors panel of Collider in which the director of John Wick 4 participated, Chad Stahelsky.

Reeves is accompanied by the usual lance riddick, Ian McShane Y Laurence Fishburne. Joining the cast are big names like bill skarsgard, Shamier Anderson and martial artists Hiroyuki Sanada, Donnie Yen Y Scott Adkins.

I certainly have the March 24, 2023 pointed to fire in the calendar.