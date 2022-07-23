Keanu Reeves Explains Why He’s Adapting His BRZRKR Comic To Anime

In March of last year it was announced that Keanu Reeves was going to make a couple of adaptations of BRZRKR, a comic written by the actor from Matrix who told us the story of an immortal berserker from antiquity that came to the present and put himself at the service of the government to find out more about his past and about his cursed blood.

These days is taking place san diego comic conand during the event Keanu Reeves has shared the reasons that pushed him to want to take BRZRKR to the small screenwith a live-action movie and an anime made by Production I.G.the same studio behind productions like Ghost in the Shell.

Why will the BRZRKR comic have adaptations for Netflix?

As collected from the Screen Rant medium, Keanu Reeves admitted that he had always been passionate about anime, since he was a little boy, although at that time he did not fully understand this type of Japanese animation.

He began to familiarize himself with the genre when he began working with the Wachowski sisters while participating in the first film of Matrix. That’s how he got to know movies like Akira (1998) from Katsuhiro Otomoor the aforementioned Ghost in the Shell (1995) of Mamoru Oshii.

Keanu Reeves assured that the anime was “one of the best shit” I had seen “as a human being”, and praised the medium’s ability to portray both the action and the deeper moral stories that make us question who we are.

The adaptations of BRZRKR They still do not have a fixed release date, although the latest statements by Keanu Reeves encourage us that we can soon enjoy the first images of the anime of BRZRKRor the real image version in which Keanu Reeves himself will play the leading role.