Keanu Reeves as Batman? The actor’s confession about his big dream – FayerWayer

Keanu Reeves He is one of the most acclaimed actors in Hollywood and their 58 years remains one of the most attractive. After the various successes in his career, he now gives voice to Batman in DC League of Super Pets, and as if that were not enough, he has given hope of seeing him embodying the Lord of the Night.

And it is that Batman has become one of the most acclaimed characters of the seventh art, so there are many actors who want to bring it to life.

Among the celebrities who have dressed in Dark Knight stand out Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, George Clooney, Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson, who was the last to bring it to life in the most recent adaptation.

Could Keanu Reeves play Batman?

Reeves was about to become Batman in 1995, however, it declined and fell into the hands of Val Kilmer at a time when Warner Bros was looking for a new actor to embody the iconic BruceWayne.

After his decision he has been repentant because he confessed that one of his great dreams has been to give life to the Dark Knight.

This was revealed in an interview with Extra on your channel Youtube during the red carpet super pets, tape that will bring together the pets of the most important heroes of DC.

“It’s always been a dream, but Pattinson is Batman right now and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman,” Keanu Reeves said.

In this way, the actor applied to play the superhero. Meanwhile DC and Warner Bros they are already preparing the future of the franchise batman in theaters again embodied by Robert Pattinson and although a tentative date for the prequel is not planned Matt Reevesthis same has already given details of what lies ahead for the universe of the saga.

“What we’re really trying to do is launch this universe. If the world accepts this, we have many ideas that we want to do. Of course, we are talking about a lot of things, but we are about to release this movie and it all comes down to how people receive it, ”he noted in March prior to the premiere of The Batman.