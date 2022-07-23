Katy Perry and Michele Morrone paparazzati together in Capri, this is how things really are

Katy Perry and Michele Morrone they have been spotted together in the alleys of Capri. The international pop star of Firework and the actor of 365 days and the sequel 365 – Now they spend their days between sea, sun, smiles and hugs. The photos circulated on the web suggest that between the two there is some tender. Will it really be like this?

The reason for their presence together

Italy is one of the most loved destinations by international artists for mild temperatures, food and noteworthy places. In the last period in Italy, in fact, Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and Russell Crowe in Rome, Leonardo DiCaprio in Florence, Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul in Porto Cervo, David and Victoria Beckham in Venice have passed. The truth is that Katy Perry is in our country only for work reasonsthe. It would seem that the director de The great beauty Paolo Sorrentino is shooting the new “Dolce and Gabbana” commercial. And, needless to say, the protagonists of the commercials would be Katy and Michele. This is the reason for their presence together for a few days.

Surprise performance for Katy Perry in Capri

An extremely armored set that did not prevent the most curious from circulating some on the web movies and photos starring the two around Capri, by boat in front of the Faraglioni and for lunch at the famous “Taverna Anema e Core”. Right here in fact Katy Perry performed in surprise in front of those present with a song by Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody.

The pop star is getting closer and closer to the advertising world. Perry is already the protagonist of the Just Eat TV commercial with a worldwide circulation.

As for the possibility of a flirtation between the two of them it should be remembered that Michele Morrone is married to the Lebanese designer Rouba Sadeeh while Katy Perry is romantically linked to actor Orlando Bloom. What will Orlando and Rouba think of these Italian days?