Kate Winslet learned to hold her breath for more than seven minutes for her role in the tape “Avatar: the way of water”

Kate Winslet became a real-life superhero for her role in the long-awaited new installment in the “Avatar”. The British actress, who is no stranger to keeping her body under water for a long period of time, he learned to hold his breath for a shocking number of minutes.

talking to the magazine Empire about her role as Ronal, a Metkayina diver, the 46-year-old star said that developed an ability to hold his breath in a 900,000 gallon tank of water longer than any other cast member. “Seven minutes and 14 seconds, baby!” she proudly told the publication. “The most amazing thing for me, as a middle-aged woman, was learning something not only new, but superhuman!” Earlier she Kate had revealed that she thought she had died while she was rolling underwater for seven whole minutes.

Winslet said it was “wonderful” to be underwater for such a long period, even though she was aware of how dangerous it could be. She also learned to freedive with the help of her husband Ned for her role in the sequel to the 2009 hit film “You’ve got to have somebody there. Ned trained with me and managed to hold his breath pretty well. But he passed out, ”she assured.

Earlier this year Kate told the magazine observer: “It is wonderful. Your mind completely vanishes. You can’t think of anything, you can’t make lists in your head, you just look at the bubbles below you… My first words when I resurfaced were: ‘Am I dead?’ Yes, I thought she had died”.

She even broke the record for Tom Cruisewhich he shot underwater for six minutes in the movie “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”. “It was brilliant and I was so proud of myself and I’ll probably never be able to do it again. That was at the end of four weeks of pretty intense training and it was in the scuba tank, in the training tank. But I loved it,” she concluded.

