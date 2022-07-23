Kate Winslet does a masterful job in a miniseries of deep drama and harrowing atmosphere

From time to time, every few years, that project comes out that strongly reminds us how good an actress Kate Winslet is, one of those artists who never afraid to look for daring and challenging projects that feature complex and interesting women. Not necessarily the nicest ones, the ones who would most often lead non-first-rate projects, but close to it.

Of course, they don’t always end up being relevant projects, or even good ones, and that’s why there are periods where it seems more disappeared and “it’s time” to resurface with something that manages to combine quality and attention received. Recently that project has been ‘Mare of Easttown’. Although it is not the only miniseries -at the moment, it is- that has fulfilled that function, and there is the exquisite ‘Mildred Pierce’, also on HBO Max, to remember it.

When having it all costs you everything

Based on the important and psychological work of James M. Cain, which was already made into a film in the forties in ‘soul in torment‘ with Joan Crawford, Todd Haynes makes another one of those exquisite classic melodramas in which he has excelled so much. ‘Far from the sky‘ or ‘Carol’ are masterful pieces on your resume who have explored that style, that period and that type of women.

Here he does it in a five-episode miniseries, with Winslet in the title role. Taking us back to the time of the great depression, economic hardships and existential crises in the American populationwe see Mildred Pierce divorcing her crazy husband, having to make a living with her two daughters through a new job that guarantees her a certain independence.

It will not be easy. In addition to stigma for being a divorced mother, job opportunities will not be easy and the relationship with her daughters will be complicated throughout the process. And all this is the most “nice” thing we find in the miniseries, since throughout the episodes we see different traumatic and devastating episodes in the life of this womanmany stemming from her attempt to seek independence and even be ambitious.

‘Mildred Pierce’: brilliant melodrama

Haynes’ direction is fabulous from start to finish, drawing value from every interaction and every moment of Mildrer’s life, which is harrowing and painful. It is easy for the filmmaker to reflect this profound drama of someone constantly bound by corsets imposed by morality and social prejudice, since it is something that he constantly explores. Whether telling the story of a couple of women in love in the 50s, that of an extreme hypochondriac or the experimental band The Velvet Underground.

It is not the easiest view. It is not ‘Mare of Easttown’, where the suspense offers an intrigue and there is also room for humor. ‘Mildred Pierce’ is deep and uncomfortable, but also superb.

Luckily, he has Winslet and also a young Evan Rachel Wood to give two of the most difficult and intricate characters in recent television. Both offer a wonderful anchor to hold on to during this formidable journey.