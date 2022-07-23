Juventus transfer market, Morata deal finances Atletico-Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to say goodbye to Manchester United one year after his return. The former Juventus wants to play the Champions League

It is no longer a mystery, Cristiano Ronaldo it wants to say goodbye to Manchester United because it aspires to play there Champions Leaguea competition that the ‘Red Devils’ will not play next year.

It remains a mystery about Cristiano Ronaldo’s possible next team. The rumors about the Chelsea have faded, while in the last few days the Naples – after several weeks starring the Rome – but above all the sensational candidacy of theAtletico Madrid. It is useless to underline how strong the rivalry is with Real, the club where CR7 has written very important pages of history, as well as with the Portuguese champion himself (see the ‘gesture’ he addressed to the fans after the comeback in the Champions League with the Juventus shirt, March 12, 2019).

So impossible? Far from it according to some Spanish media. For ‘OkDiario’ the operation / betrayal (to Real by Ronaldo) is very possible, with Juventus that could help the ‘Colchoneros’. Basically finance part if not the entire CR7 shot.

Transfer market Juventus, Morata return for Ronaldo to Atletico

Juve can finance the Ronaldo coup through the purchase of Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard wants to return to Turin and Merry he is pushing to re-embrace what is one of his ‘loyalists’. The deal (from 15-20 million) now on stand-by could take off in August, assuming that Juve does not take on a more physical vice Vlahovic like Arnautovic. Atletico could raise the money for the 37-year-old from Funchal as well with the sale of Renan Lodi (cost about 20-25 million), also in the crosshairs of Cherubini and associates for the post Alex Sandro.