John Wick: The Reason The Keanu Reeves Movie Almost Didn’t Get Made | SPORT-PLAY

The franchise of “John Wick” It gave a new impetus to the career of Keanu Reeves, considered one of the most beloved stars of all time and an internet sensation. In addition to returning to some of his most iconic roles, Ted Logan in “Bill & Ted: Face the Music” and Neo in “The Matrix: Resurrections,” the Canadian actor’s popularity resurfaced with the series of action films.

The first film of “John Wick” follows Reeves’ character after men break into his home, steal his vintage car and kill his dog, the last gift from his late wife. Wick is revealed to be a notorious assassin, who was likened to the mythical Russian bogeyman named “Baba Yaga”, previously employed by Viggo Tarasov, the head of the Russian crime syndicate.

Ironically, Viggo’s son is one of the men who broke into Wick’s house. Subsequent films have explored the underworld of assassins, with the now-iconic franchise grossing over $587 million worldwide so far. That said, the influential 2014 film, John Wick almost didn’t do it. Worse, why? Here we tell you.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick, a former assassin who returns to the criminal underworld when the son of a Russian gangster steals his car and kills his dog (Photo: Lionsgate Films)

WHY WAS KEANU REEVES’ “JOHN WICK” REJECTED AT FIRST?

At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, director Chad Stahelski participated in the “Directors on Collider Directing” panel in Hall H. During the event, the 53-year-old filmmaker recalled the plot of the 2014 movie “John Wick,” which originally followed a 75-year-old man.

Before Keanu Reeves signed on, that would be Chad Stahelski’s directorial debut. The studio initially rejected the filmmaker’s idea for Jon Wick because it wasn’t a “date movie.”

While any movie featuring the death of man’s best friend isn’t necessarily a “date movie,” the John Wick franchise has created its own genre of action movies.

While the first John Wick movie was made on a budget of less than $30 million, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum received a budget of $75 million.

As “Screenrant” points out, the studio is now far behind Stahelski, with “John Wick 4″ seeing Reeves go to war with the High Table on March 23, 2023. At the end of Chapter 3, Wick sustained multiple injuries after be betrayed by Ian McShane. Winston.

Picking up where its predecessor left off, “John Wick 4” is co-written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch, who replace franchise creator Derek Kolstad. Lionsgate has already confirmed a fifth movie that many fans will be happy to see.