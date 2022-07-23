“John Wick” 4: watch the spectacular trailer for the Keanu Reeves movie that opens in 2023 | VIDEO | SKIP-INTRO

This Friday the first trailer for the fourth chapter of “John Wick”, action film saga starring actor Keanu Reeves.

The trailer for the Lionsgate-produced film can be seen when Wick is asked if he’s given any thought to “where does this all end?”

“No one, not even you, can kill everyone,” is heard.

Fans of this action saga will see in these sixty seconds much of what made it one of the biggest blockbusters: great maneuvers, gothic settings, special effects, and much more.

In the same way, the trailer confirms the presence in this fourth installment of characters such as the king of the underworld (Laurence Fishburne), Charon (Lance Reddick) or Winston (Ian McShane).

In one of the first images released by Lionsgate, Keanu Reeves can be seen back in “John Wick 4” (Photo: Lionsgate)

The fourth installment of the saga John Wick It is scheduled to be released on March 24, 2023 initially in theaters.

The John Wick saga premiered in 2014 and had its third installment under the title “Parabellum”.

In streaming, the three previous tapes of this action story are distributed between Prime Video, Netflix and Star +.