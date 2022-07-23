John Wick 4, new trailer: Keanu Reeves returns fighting with blood and swords | release date | Films

It took too long, but it’s finally here: the first official teaser for “John Wick 4” with its official release date, which is the continuation of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves. Director Chad Stahelski returns for the fourth film of the ex-hitman and adds to the cast Hiroyuki Sanada (“The Last Samurai”) and bill skarsgard (“Item”). What will she be about and when will we see her in theaters?

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker