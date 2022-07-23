John Wick 4, new trailer: Keanu Reeves returns fighting with blood and swords | release date | Films

It took too long, but it’s finally here: the first official teaser for “John Wick 4” with its official release date, which is the continuation of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves. Director Chad Stahelski returns for the fourth film of the ex-hitman and adds to the cast Hiroyuki Sanada (“The Last Samurai”) and bill skarsgard (“Item”). What will she be about and when will we see her in theaters?

After almost three years of waiting, fans finally get a new look at John Wick’s new action adventure, in which the dose of violence will rise to a new level.

In the preview we see John starring in various risk scenes: shooting on top of a car, throwing a sharp ax in the middle of a nightclub and fighting with a sword and knife in hand.

What will the movie be about?

The synopsis of the film is still not entirely clear, even after the trailer. Chad Staherlski, director of the film, once commented only two things about this new installment: “I have found new and interesting ways to make John Wick suffer ”. “I can’t imagine a happy ending for the saga,” he added. .

“John Wick 4” will have great action scenes as in the entire saga. Photo: Youtube/IGN capture

The new trailer also highlighted the presence of Laurence Fishburne, an actor who plays Morpheus in “The Matrix” and with whom Keanu Reeves worked more than 20 years ago.

When it premieres?

With this new trailer the release date has also arrived. “John Wick: Chapter 4” will hit the cinema on March 24, 2023. It has not been confirmed if this could be the end of the saga, but everything seems to indicate that we would still have more adventures with Keanu Reeves.

Official poster of “John Wick 4”. Photo: IGN

Recently, a new poster was also revealed at San Diego Comic Con 2022, where cast members were in attendance.