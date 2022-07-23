Joe Manganiello remembers his first dates with Sofía Vergara

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

UP NEXT Becky G is more in love than ever and they even give her a love poem 01:05

Jessica Alba shows her intense, but simple, exercise routine 01:13

José Eduardo Derbez grew up as an only child, despite the fact that he has five brothers 01:13

Best and worst dressed celebrities of the week: Adamari López returns with a very sexy look 01:35

Stormi Models Kylie Jenner’s Heels Collection and Checks Out Her Catwalk Talent 01:08

Danna Paola seduces with high boots and a minidress; she looks at how much her extravagant shoes cost 01:10

This is the life of Sebastián Caicedo after his separation from Carmen Villalobos 01:05

José Eduardo Derbez reveals the truth of his relationship with his father: “We are water and oil” 01:18

Paul Boukadakis, the executive who won the love of Ana de Armas 01:13

In addition to chewing her child’s food, Alicia Silverstone reveals another controversial parenting method

Humberto Zurita reveals why he does not want to become a grandfather 01:13

Marlene Favela showed a glimpse of the interior of her daughter Bella’s playroom 01:21

Fernanda Castillo changes her look inspired by Danna Paola and Evaluna Montaner 01:15

This is the regular diet that Zendaya follows to show off her figure 01:13

Nacho Casano revealed with which celebrity he talked about having children 01:13

Aislinn Derbez clarifies how long she has been single and asks that they normalize doing this with exes 01:18

Short and very tight, so were the other looks of Meghan Markle in New York that you did not see 01:11

Carmen Villalobos shows her new single image turned into a summer queen 01:18

Eduin Caz dyes his hair, did he copy Christian Nodal’s look? 01:28

Brad Pitt joins the famous men who wear skirts and so he wore on the red carpet in Berlin 01:30 Actor Joe Manganiello gave some details of how his romance with the famous Colombian actress was born.July 6, 2022 Read More UP NEXT Becky G is more in love than ever and they even give her a love poem 01:05

Jessica Alba shows her intense, but simple, exercise routine 01:13

José Eduardo Derbez grew up as an only child, despite the fact that he has five brothers 01:13

Best and worst dressed celebrities of the week: Adamari López returns with a very sexy look 01:35

Stormi Models Kylie Jenner’s Heels Collection and Checks Out Her Catwalk Talent 01:08

Danna Paola seduces with high boots and a minidress; she looks at how much her extravagant shoes cost 01:10

This is the life of Sebastián Caicedo after his separation from Carmen Villalobos 01:05

José Eduardo Derbez reveals the truth of his relationship with his father: “We are water and oil” 01:18

Paul Boukadakis, the executive who won the love of Ana de Armas 01:13

In addition to chewing her child’s food, Alicia Silverstone reveals another controversial parenting method

Humberto Zurita reveals why he does not want to become a grandfather 01:13

Marlene Favela showed a glimpse of the interior of her daughter Bella’s playroom 01:21

Fernanda Castillo changes her look inspired by Danna Paola and Evaluna Montaner 01:15

This is the regular diet that Zendaya follows to show off her figure 01:13

Nacho Casano revealed with which celebrity he talked about having children 01:13

Aislinn Derbez clarifies how long she has been single and asks that they normalize doing this with exes 01:18

Short and very tight, so were the other looks of Meghan Markle in New York that you did not see 01:11

Carmen Villalobos shows her new single image turned into a summer queen 01:18

Eduin Caz dyes his hair, did he copy Christian Nodal’s look? 01:28

Brad Pitt joins the famous men who wear skirts and so he wore on the red carpet in Berlin 01:30