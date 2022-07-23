Jennifer Lopez, honeymoon in Paris in flip-flops (but with the luxury bag)

Jennifer Lopez was photographed in Paris on her honeymoon with her husband Ben Affleck. She has chosen a trendy and luxurious look, but without sacrificing comfort.

J – Lo and Ben Affleck at the Venice Film Festival

The one between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck it is the wedding of the year: the couple celebrated it in secret in Las Vegas, without any official announcement, even if the formalization of their union had been in the air for some time now. The two found each other 20 years after their separation. They met in 2001 and broke up a few days before the wedding: it was 2004. The return of the flame was greeted with great joy by the fans, who had always hoped to see them again together. They started dating again last summer: the first paparazzi, then the couple’s red carpet and finally the wedding. They have now flown to Paris for a romantic honeymoon.

The first trip as a husband and wife

Of the flash wedding celebrated in Las Vegas, neither the bride nor the groom shared official images. It is known, however, that both have focused on total white looks and that specifically, the popstar has opted for two dresses: one by Alexander McQueen with a long full skirt and one with a more princely style by Zuhair Murad. With the utmost respect for privacy, the newlyweds are not sharing even photos of theirs on social media honeymoon.

J – Lo and Ben Affleck at the premiere of the movie Marry Me

They are located in Paris, the city of love and were photographed both in the hotel chosen for the stay and around the city, tenderly embraced and hand in hand. J-Lo has chosen a very colorful dress with a floral pattern on a white base Oscar De La Renta: Features short sleeves, fitted bodice, slim waistband and asymmetrical hem. It is sold online at 2241 euros approximately.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting married? The meaning of the ring with the green stone

in the photo: Oscar De La Renta dress

She paired it with her favorite bag, a luxury accessory loved by celebrities and which she has often worn. Hermes red birkin in crocodile leather, perfectly combined with the flowers drawn on the dress. This model is the most iconic of the Maison’s bag: depending on the materials and applications, it can cost several tens of thousands of euros. This one shown in Paris by J-Lo is also owned by Chiara Ferragni and some retailers sell it online between 25,000 and 33,000 euros.

J – Lo and Ben Affleck at the premiere of The Tender Bar

Finally, no heels: although she is also used to dizzying heels, this time the singer preferred comfort and chose a pair of very simple white flip flops by TKEES. They cost 54.95 euros. Who knows if the celebrations will continue on their return: it seems that they are planning a party in style at the Affleck estate in Georgia.