Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s first birthday as a wife

Today Jennifer Lopezborn on 24 July 1969, celebrates 53 years old. And her first birthday as Ben Affleck’s wife. The secret wedding with the star were staged in Las Vegas on the night between Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 July. And the pop star couldn’t be happier. Because twenty years after their farewell, she has found the great love of her life again. And she put a wedding ring on her finger, turning it into hers husband number four.

JLo and Ben Affleck’s wedding RUBA / ipa-agency.net

The pop star before the flashback with the star had an eventful love life, also made up of three marriages gone bad: with the Cuban waiter Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998; with the dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003; finally from 2004 to 2014 with the colleague Marc Anthonyfrom which he had the twins Emme and Max. Then, in 2019, she was officially engaged with serial traitor Alex Rodriguez. The pop star was truly convinced that she had found the right man “for life”. And she to Oprah Winfrey in March 2020 she had explained why: “Alex is different in its consistency. He wants to build something with me. I’ve never had someone next to me who wanted to see me grow and shine ». The two were one step away from the altar (it seems that they had planned a very sumptuous ceremony) when in March 2021, surprisingly, they said goodbye.

After the breakup with Affleck, which took place in 2004 after two years of engagement and one step away from the wedding, in short, Lopez seemed everything except a woman who does not stop sighing for lost love. Yet, as an insider revealed Page Six, he had never forgotten Affleck. All these years, in her heart, Jennifer had kept for Ben “A special place”. Also because of their breakup “It had come out destroyed”. The singer, one of the sexiest women on the planet, has since «had always seen Ben as the one who ran away “. Actually it seems that it was JLo, at the time, who said enough was enough. “She dreamed of children, she wanted to start a family, he didn’t want to give up his bachelor lifestyle. At one point Jennifer got tired of waiting. But when she ended the relationship, she had the heart in pieces“.

But time fixes everything: life, and the collection of husbands, went on. Meanwhile, Ben also did not sit idle: he got married to Jennifer Garner, made us three children, has divorced, was in a relationship with Ana De Armas. Finally the fairytale epilogue: the return of the Bennifers has become reality. Crowned, a few days before her fifty-third birthday, by her secret wedding in Las Vegas. A little surprise ceremony that second Tmz it will be followed by celebrations in grand style. It seems that the newlyweds are planning a mega party at the star’s estate in Hampton Island, Georgia, to celebrate in Hollywood style with family and friends. A program almost identical to the one that should have been staged twenty years ago. At the time, the two had decided to get married on his own river view property facing the North Newport River. But then it was all gone. Now the “yes” has finally arrived. And the bride and groom want to celebrate it with great fanfare. The bridal party is expected to take place in the coming weeks. The honeymoon, on the other hand, does not seem to be planned. Because for Jen, “every day with Ben is a honeymoon.”

