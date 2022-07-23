Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the honeymoon in Paris continues with their children (VIDEO)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s honeymoon is conquering fans: the two stars were filmed yesterday evening as they went to a Parisian restaurant with their children.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck are taking over Paris: The Bronx native, 52, and her new husband, 49, looked so in love as they held hands on the evening of July 22, during their honeymoon, walking towards a Parisian restaurant. The newlyweds were joined by Emme and Max, JLo’s children, and by Violet and Seraphina, the two daughters Affleck had with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Last night the couple dined with the boys at Manko, a trendy Parisian restaurant located on historic Montaigne Avenue. Ben, still very romantic, got out of the car first and then offered her arm to Jen to help her get out onto the curb. The elegant restaurant serves traditional Peruvian cuisine and is particularly famous for its quinoa burger.

The couple arrived in Paris on July 21, kicking off the festivities with a dinner and a visit to the Le Matignon nightclub. The glamorous journey comes after the unexpected wedding of the two actors which took place in Las Vegas on July 16th. Jennifer Lopez officially changed her name to “Jennifer Lynn Affleck“, according to her application for a marriage license.

In his newsletter called On the JLoBen Affleck’s new wife said: “Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place in the world (the bubble bath), my sweetheart knelt down and asked me to marry him. As if my biggest dream came true. He caught me off guard. I looked into his eyes, smiling and crying: I was speechless, so he asked me if my silence was a yes. And I replied that it was certainly a yes“.