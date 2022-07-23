Jason Derulo believes singing contests are too vocal-focused

Jason Derulo believes that singing competition shows can’t find many stars because they are too focused on a competitor’s voice rather than the whole package.

The successful Talk Dirty producer discussed longtime television talent on shows like American Idol and The Voice in an interview with Billboard and insisted that judges should look for the “spark” and the “special thing” in every. competitor as well as their vocal ability.

“I think a lot of times in these competition-based shows, they’re not looking for a special thing in a person, but they’re looking for the best voice. Unfortunately, that’s not what makes a star. It’s something special about someone who makes a star, ”she explained, before giving a specific example. “Cardi B, before he released music, people loved Cardi B, she had that something special.”

American Idol has been running since 2002 and has produced stars such as Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jordin Sparks, Adam Lambert, and Jennifer Hudson. The Voice has been on the air since 2011 and hasn’t produced any big stars.

“That’s why when you watch these shows like American Idol and The Voice, no stars come out of them (except) very few and far between. Kelly Clarkson, yes, Carrie Underwood, yes. But how many seasons have there been? ” Jason asked.

Jason gave the interview to promote his collaboration with the Tuborg Open campaign, for which he mentored six unsigned international emerging artists.