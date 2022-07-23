IShowSpeed ​​is banned from YouTube for a Minecraft mod with sex

The popular streamer IShowSpeed He tells in his RRSS that his YouTube account has been banned. The reason? Do direct without more than one mod for Minecraft adult themed.

The content creator has for some time become one of the most popular faces on the platform and even the internet.

With her frequent outbursts of anger, her abrupt personality, and her off-color comments, she has become one of the YouTube’s most prominent personalities.

Although that has brought IShowSpeed ​​more than one headache, such as the sexist clip in Valorant where he belittled and insulted players and women in general.

After these and other comments during a direct with Adin Ross on E-Date, the streamer was banned from Twitch and was left only with YouTube as his new home to broadcast live.

Now he has signed a new live streaming where he was testing a mod for adults in Minecraft. This has made him crazy because she added an NPC named Jenny to the game.

In the clip in question shared by Jake Lucky -who has already published other videos of the streamer- you can see exactly why this YouTube ban.

It’s more your own TeamYouTube Twitter account I replied to the tweet inviting them to share the direct link and even to report the content.

So this will have been the main reason why IShowSpeed ​​has ended up being banned from YouTube.

Although the streamer understood that his live content was explicit and that the “kids“Whoever sees him shouldn’t see those things, he did it anyway.

But for the 90,000 viewers it had at the time, and although it covered and uncovered the image, everything that happened on stage was clear and it shouldn’t have been done from the beginning.

Of course, this has also angered many users in the community, who do not see a problem with this since similar things are seen in direct GTA RP.

There are those who consider it irresponsible for showing that type of content. The difference between the two perhaps lies in how the direct for ‘adults’ and ‘all audiences’ of both is adjusted.

Last July 22 IShowSpeed tweeted asking for an appeal and on Instagram he posted a story with a: “I’m banned guys, bye“.

Although he deleted the direct, he left a “last message” on his secondary channel where he told his fans that he was already “gone” and that I wish I had reached 10 million subscribers.

“I do not know when I’ll get back. I don’t know if I’ll come back. You’ll probably never see me again“He said. It’s the same one that a few weeks ago celebrated the 4th of July with Pikachu fireworks inside the house.

Although according to YouTube it is only banned for two weeks of broadcasting. This punishment may leave him offline for a while, but who knows.