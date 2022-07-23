Investigation reveals that in Mexico there are loan apps that extort money from their victims with edited pornographic photos

rest of world revealed in a story that In Mexico there are fraudulent fast loan apps who take advantage of people’s need to charge more, but to do so they use illegal methods, such as threats and extortion with edited pornographic photos.

The extensive investigation tells the story of María, who downloaded the SolPeso app in a hurry to get money. To give her credit, the app requested her personal and financial data, in addition to access to information on your smartphone, such as your contact list.

LITHIUM in MEXICO, explained: how much do we have and why is it IMPORTANT?

Fast loan apps, “outside the law”

When the loan was approved, SolPeso deposited less than the agreed amount, and A few days later he began to demand that Maria pay the loan in full plus interest.. María did not have the possibility of making the payment, so SolPeso began an intimidation campaign to collect, with violent and threatening calls and messages.





In her desperation, the story continues, Maria downloaded more quick loan apps to pay the first debt. Rápikrédito, Super Peso, LoanLaLa, Money Flash, and iFectivo, are on the list of apps that served only for María to generate more debt because they used the same method as SolPeso: they gave her a loan only to demand full payment within a few days. , with campaign of intimidation and violence included.

María recounts that the pressure was so great that in one day they marked her up to 50 times to threaten her not only with exposing her as a debtor but also with “rape and kill his family” if he did not pay, he reports rest of world. Apart from the threats, the peak of the extortion was when iFectivo sent 20 of her contacts an edited photo of a naked woman with Maria’s face, in which she allegedly offered sexual services to pay her debts. . Desperate and not knowing what to do, Maria called 911.

According to rest of world, identified 94 express loan apps, which cybernetic police units are targeting as “possibly fraudulent”, with practices such as those applied to María, obtaining information from the smartphone and using it to threaten and extort people who request loans. The worst, the report explains, is that both government representatives and digital rights activists accept that there are loopholes in Mexican law that allow these app scamsleaving victims without a legal avenue to fix the problem.





The director of Analysis and Statistics of Financial Services and Products at CONDUSEF, Jesús Chávez Ugalde, told rest of world that the organization can only intervene in situations where registered financial institutions are involved, implying that fast loan apps in Mexico are not registered with the CONDUSEF.

On the other hand, the report continues to explain, despite the fact that the public records of the National Guard cyber police do not have reports of possible crimes committed by loan app agents, they do show that their violent actions and extortion to collection contribute to maintaining e-commerce threats and fraud as some of the most common cybercrimes in Mexico. With the legal vacuum, the only measure to deal with this growing problem that has been applied is to issue alerts to inform the public of the method used by these apps, in addition to asking the app stores to remove these contents, although without much success.

In summary, The Mexican government has zero capacity for action and the companies in charge of publishing the apps are not responsible, so “The responsibility to stop this digital financial fraud lies with society”declares rest of world.

María, previously desperate for the situation, despite all the bad times she went through, assures that she begins to feel that little by little she is getting ahead. The harassment, threats and extortion continue, but she no longer fears them.

Research rest of worldwith more data and details, can be read in full, here.

Images – Unsplash 1, 2