I’m stronger than Superman

Dwayne Johnson makes his entrance among the superheroes of the DC Comics universe. At Comic-Con was presented the trailer for the new film “Black Adam” with the actor, former wrestler, great protagonist. He answered questions from fans, anticipating that in fact the DC universe will never be the same again with him joining him. He also played to answer the most provocative questions: “Am I stronger than Superman? I think I can beat him.”

The character of Black Adam

The Black Adam character is a classic anti-hero. A man capable of knowing how to do good and evil alike. In the cast other ‘brilliant’ superheros: there is Pierce Brosnan and Dr. Fate, a sort of Nick Fury from the other universe and Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). The film will arrive in theaters on October 21st, also in Italy it should arrive on the same day scheduled for the United States. The film opens a whole new phase within the DC universe.

The advances of Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is in one of the best moments of his career and the Comic-Con audience has been indulging in a series of important, even funny, statements. Like when asked about Kevin Hart, a great friend of him: “How did he take it that I do Black Adam? With jealousy, as always. He is always jealous of me.” He is not an actor who often goes to a stage like that of Comic-Con. The last time was for Hercules, it was 2014. The most interesting question was asked by a fan: “Who wins between Black Adam and Superman, who wins in an even fight? Black Adam or Superman?”. Dwayne Johnson replied plainly: “On the weight, I’d say both of them are pretty close. I say it all depends on who’s playing Superman, huh!” It was very clear: Henry Cavill is a warned man.