“I dream of a duet with Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars”

LDA, stage name of Luca D’Alessio, took part for the first time in the Giffoni Film Festival, meeting the jury members in the Sala Blu. Born in 2003, he took part in the latest edition of “Amici” where he presented the singles Sorry, you know, I just wanted you and Bandana.

“My music is very different from my father Gigi’s. I love Justin Bieber infinitely and I can say that I am very inspired by him. Just as I am inspired by Bruno Mars and other singers from the Pop and R&B scene. The dream is to duet with them one day. It’s my first time in Giffoni and I’m having a lot of fun, ”said the singer.

In LDA’s musical career there is also the figure of a muse, never identified with a real woman: “I started writing after a dream. A woman was making up the iris of a friend of mine and, while I observe the scene, she tells me a sentence that as soon as I wake up I put on paper. It is a bit as if this woman had given me the gift of writing ”.

Finally, on the experience at Amici and on the upcoming LDA projects, he declared: “Inside the house a healthy competition is created between all the competitors, do not envy. For me you have already won when you arrived there, it is an incredible showcase and just participating in the program opens many doors for you. A speech similar to that of Sanremo, think of Tananai. I want to start the tour when it gets a little cooler, so it will start in December ”.

credit photo Giffoni Film Festival