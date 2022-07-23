how to get free skins, pickaxes and backpacks in july 2022

There is something that will always capture my attention with the force of a speeding baller: the free things that we can get in Fortnite taking advantage of different promotions that Epic Games launches regarding the game. And it is that, taking into account that the company is lately throwing the house out the window in this sense with a multitude of gifts, I have decided that the best thing I can do is to collect them all in a single article so that you have the data as close as possible.

You have already read it in the headline: in this post in question I am going to focus in all those skins, spikes, backpacks and other cosmetic items that we can get for free in Fortnite in the remainder of July. Therefore, I will be updating this entry with any news that comes to light and, of course, you will be able to check next to each item if the promotion is still available or not. Let’s go to the mess.

All free skins, pickaxes and other Fortnite items in July 2022

Xander’s new skin and its accessories

The new PS Plus skin of Season 3

This skin is exclusive for those who have PS Plus

you can get it for free through this link ✅

✅ It will be available until the end of Season 3 ⏳

The new pickaxe Annihilator Antenna

Pickaxes, backpacks and gestures for the Fortnite summer event in 2022

The summer event has brought with it new challenges that will allow us to unlock free rewards in the game

Stay tuned! The challenges expire every two days, so you will have to be aware of which one is active in the game

The challenges expire every two days, so you will have to be aware of which one is active in the game The promotion ends on August 9 ⏳

⏳ In this article I tell you everything you need to know ✅

Well, there you have all the promotions that have come out for Fortnite this July. I remind you that I will be attentive to any other that comes to light to update this same article as soon as possible.