how to get free paVos with codes and other promotions (July 2022)

Is there anything better in Fortnite than the promotions with which we can get all kinds of free skins? Well yes: those that are aimed at giving us free paVos with which to buy any item that is available in the store. For this reason, in this article I am here to tell you if there is currently a way to get them without spending a single euro in the game. Let’s go to the mess.

Are there free paVos codes currently in Fortnite?

As of the day I write this, July 22, there are no active free paVos codes in Fortnite ❌

❌ Of course, I will update this same article in case things change in the future

Free V-Bucks codes are a rarity in themselves: Epic Games releases very few and every so often, but I’ll keep an eye out just in case ❓

How is a code redeemed within Fortnite?

I take this opportunity to tell you how you can redeem a code so that you have the information at hand at the moment when one that is active comes out:

Access the section of the official website of Epic Games to Redeem Code

You will have to log in to that same link with the account of the platform on which you play Fortnite

With the session started, you have to hover over your username (in the upper right corner)

Once this is done, a window will open in which it will give you the option to Redeem Code

If you click on it, you will only have to enter the code in the box that will appear

When you click to exchange, you will get the object or the paVos in your account

you can enter Fortnite to ensure that the process has been a success

There you have all the information there is for now. I remind you that I will update this same article with any changes that come to light.