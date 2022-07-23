his first time at the festival

steven spielberg He usually releases his films at the end of the year, just in time to participate in the Oscar race. This is what happened in 2021 with West Side Story, and although it is undoubtedly a recommended option in the face of the Academy paying attention, it has also used to imply that Spielberg hardly incurs the film festivals of the season. That is why the announcement that his new film is going to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival has been received with such surprise, echoed by media such as IndieWire. Especially since his new film is a long-awaited semi-autobiographical story, which responds to the title of The Fabelmans.

Spielberg thus joins the directors who in recent years have reflected on his life and youth, style Pedro Almodovar, Kenneth Branagh, Paolo Sorrentino, Alfonso Cuaron either Richard Linklaterwhich not long ago premiered on Netflix Apollo 10 ½. The Fabelmans for its part, it is Spielberg’s first time at the festival (abbreviated as TIFF) and the main title of its program together with the also highly anticipated Glass Onionssequel to daggers in the back who redirects Ryan Johnson with the prominence of Daniel Craig. The festival will take place between September 8 and 18entering within the possible that The Fabelmans can be exhibited shortly after in another nearby event such as San Sebastián, scheduled from September 16 to 24.

Whatever happens, Spielberg once again makes sure that The Fabelmans star in the race for the Oscars, also being a title that is very likely to give him another statuette for Best Direction after winning it for Saving Private Ryan and being nominated for the umpteenth time last year, following West Side Story. The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg himself in the company of his usual Tony Kushner (collaborator in Lincoln, Munich and the cited West Side Story), and in its distribution we will see michelle williams Y paul dano like the parents of Sammy Fabelman, a copy of Spielberg that he will bring to life Gabriel LaBelle.





They’re out there too seth roden as his favorite uncle, and none other than David Lynch in a mysterious role that some identify with the mythical filmmaker John Ford, according to an encounter Spielberg had with him when he was young changed his life. Of The Fabelmans It has been said that both Spielberg and his cinematographer, Janusz Kaminski, “they cried often” on the set, a new reason to consider it one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Fabelmans is scheduled to premiere on November 23and it will be Spielberg’s second directorial effort that we see this year after his debut in the video clip for Marcus Mumfordof Mumford & Sons.

